Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers Preview

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Staples Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun, ESPN

Betting line: Heat -3.5

VITALS: The Heat and Lakers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0. The Heat are 29-37 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 10-23 in road games.... The Heat are limiting teams to just 41.6 percent from the field, the lowest percentage in the NBA, and has held every opponent this season to 39 percent and lower from three-point range. Miami is also holding opponents to just 101.5 points per game this season, tying the second-lowest average in the NBA.... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) and guard Max Strus (knee) is questionable. For the Lakers, LeBron James (stomach) is questionable.

HEAT

G Jimmy Butler

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Duncan Robinson

F P.J. Tucker

LAKERS

G Russell Westbrook

G Avery Bradley

C DeAndre Jordan

F Kent Bazemore

F Anthony Davis

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the Markieff Morris-Nikola Jokic incident: “That’s just absolutely uncalled for,” he said. “And it would have looked a lot different, this whole thing could have been a whole lot uglier, if Markieff was actually facing Jokic. The fact that he had his back turned and he made a play like that, blindsiding him, that was just a very dangerous play.”

