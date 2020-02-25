Another loss to a losing team raises more questions about the Miami Heat

The common post-game theme for the Miami Heat of late has been, "I don't know."

After their 125-119 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday, it was the often used answer to discuss their recent struggles. The Heat have lost six of the last eight games.

"I don't know," center Bam Adebayo said. "It shouldn't be like that but it is. We're trying to figure it out and go from here. It can't get no worse than this."

Adebayo led the Heat with 22 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists while guard Goran Dragic had 22 points and six assists. Playing without Jimmy Butler for a second straight game and also with Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard sidelined, the Heat lost for the 10th time against a team with a losing record. The Cavaliers (16-41) entered with the worst record in the Eastern Conference. The Heat are 13-18 on the road.

"We're bad on the road," Adebayo said. "We've got to figure it out. Until we figure it out, we're going to keep losing to teams on the road.

The Heat blew an 18-point, fourth-quarter lead before falling in overtime for the first time this season. It was arguably the worst loss because they handled the Cavaliers with ease just two days before in Miami.

"I don't know why," forward Jae Crowder said. "I just feel like offense should not dictate your defense. You've got to give maximize even when shots down fall."

The issues are all too familiar for the entire locker room. The leaders have given the same motivational speech after each loss but nothing has led to improvement.

"It sounds like a broken record," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Either myself or Bam or (Udonis Haslem) or Jimmy, if you want to bring anybody in here and talk after these road games, we all sound the same."