Miami Heat Make It Tougher For Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum In Rematch

This time, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was not the answer.

The Miami Heat made the proper adjustments defending Tatum, holding him to 14 points in a 120-116 victory against the Celtics in overtime.

"Sometimes players just miss shots but I thought we were aggressive making him feel us a little bit more than last game," Heat guard Tyler Herro said. "He was too comfortable [last game]. We just wanted to get in his air space a little bit and make him make tougher shots. We know he can make tough shots. We'd rather live with tough shots than easy, comfortable ones."

Tatum, the frontrunner for the league MVP, made just 5 of 18 shots and spent most of the game in foul trouble. It was his lowest scoring game of the season.

"That's the biggest thing about the league," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. You're not going to stop anybody from just scoring. Making him tough shots every time we play him and living with the result."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's victory against Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to win against Celtics. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler has big game against Celtics in return to lineup. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com