    • November 9, 2021
    Miami Heat's Markieff Morris Responds to Nikola Jokic Altercation
    Markieff Morris and Nikola Jokic both ejected from Monday's game in Denver
    A day after being involved in an incident with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris took to social-media to respond. 

    Morris and Jokic were both ejected from Monday's game in Denver. Jokic shoved Morris from behind to the ground. It was retaliation from Morris nearly undercutting Jokic seconds earlier.  

    "I love to see the hate!” Morris wrote on Twitter. “No doubt I took a hard foul which I always do but I’ve never hit a man with his back turned! Luckily we built different over here. I can take my licks and keep pushing. Joker 1 smooth 0 lol.”

    In addition to the ejections, Jokic was called for a flagrant foul and Jimmy Butler was given a technical foul. 

    “That was a very dangerous, dirty play,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I thought ‘Kief took a foul and it was one of those fast-break take fouls. And he did it with his shoulder. You might deem that maybe as a little bit more than just the slapping stuff. Right after I watched it on film, it was a take foul. That’s how I saw it.”

    Jokic later apologized for the incident. 

    “It’s a stupid play. I feel bad,” Jokic said. “I’m not supposed to react that way, but it’s in the middle of the game. I got hit. I saw him, but I thought it was just going to be a take foul. I think it was a dirty play. Then, I just needed to protect myself.”

    The Heat return to action Wednesday at the Los Angeles Lakers. 

