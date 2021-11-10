Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    League Suspends Nikola Jokic, Fines Markieff Morris
    Publish date:

    League Suspends Nikola Jokic, Fines Markieff Morris

    NBA hands out punishments for Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris altercation
    Author:

    NBA hands out punishments for Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris altercation

    Two days after an altercation between Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris, the NBA handed out their punishments. 

    Morris and Jokic were involved in an incident that led to both players being ejected during Monday's game in Denver. Jokic was charged with a flagrant foul and Jimmy Butler received a technical foul. 

    Jokic pushed Morris from behind that landed him on the floor. His actions were in retaliation from Morris shoving Jokic a few seconds earlier. 

    Here's the official release from the NBA: 

    "Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been suspended one game without pay for forcefully shoving Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris to the floor from behind, and Morris has been fined $50,000 for committing a Flagrant Foul 2 on Jokić that initiated an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

    The incident, for which Jokić was assessed a technical foul and both players were ejected, occurred with 2:39 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets’ 113-96 victory over the Heat on Nov. 8 at Ball Arena in Denver.

    Read More

    In addition, Miami forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $30,000 for attempting to escalate the altercation and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview as part of the review process pertaining to an on-court matter.

    Jokic will serve his suspension on Wednesday, Nov. 10 when the Nuggets host the Indiana Pacers."

    To view the incident, click on the following link: https://www.nba.com/watch/video/miami-heat-vs-denver-nuggets-11-08-2021

    The Heat return to action Wednesday at the Los Angeles Lakers. 

    TWITTER: @ShandelRich

    Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

    Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

    For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

    USATSI_17122897_168389536_lowres
    News

    League Suspends Nikola Jokic, Fines Markieff Morris

    just now
    USATSI_17122892_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Markieff Morris Responds to Nikola Jokic Altercation

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17122898_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Concerned About Markieff Morris After Sustaining Neck Injury

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17111419_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Get High Marks in Latest NBA Power Rankings

    Nov 8, 2021
    USATSI_17109400_168389536_lowres
    News

    Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Preview

    Nov 8, 2021
    USATSI_17111288_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Bounce Back With Strong Showing Against the Utah Jazz

    Nov 7, 2021
    USATSI_17094363_168389536_lowres
    News

    Utah Jazz at Miami Heat Preview

    Nov 6, 2021
    USATSI_17093355_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Hoping to Bounce Back After Thursday's Loss to the Boston Celtics

    Nov 5, 2021