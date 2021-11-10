League Suspends Nikola Jokic, Fines Markieff Morris

Two days after an altercation between Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris, the NBA handed out their punishments.

Morris and Jokic were involved in an incident that led to both players being ejected during Monday's game in Denver. Jokic was charged with a flagrant foul and Jimmy Butler received a technical foul.

Jokic pushed Morris from behind that landed him on the floor. His actions were in retaliation from Morris shoving Jokic a few seconds earlier.

Here's the official release from the NBA:

"Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been suspended one game without pay for forcefully shoving Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris to the floor from behind, and Morris has been fined $50,000 for committing a Flagrant Foul 2 on Jokić that initiated an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

The incident, for which Jokić was assessed a technical foul and both players were ejected, occurred with 2:39 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets’ 113-96 victory over the Heat on Nov. 8 at Ball Arena in Denver.

In addition, Miami forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $30,000 for attempting to escalate the altercation and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview as part of the review process pertaining to an on-court matter.

Jokic will serve his suspension on Wednesday, Nov. 10 when the Nuggets host the Indiana Pacers."

To view the incident, click on the following link: https://www.nba.com/watch/video/miami-heat-vs-denver-nuggets-11-08-2021

The Heat return to action Wednesday at the Los Angeles Lakers.

