Player(s)
Markieff Morris
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves

Miami Heat's Markieff Morris Working His Way Back

After long layoff, Morris made his return Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Miami Heat have lost two straight games but the positive was the return of forward Markieff Morris. 

After sustaining neck injury in late November, Morris was back on the court for Saturday's loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He missed 58 games. 

“I thought that was really uplifting," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Not only for him, but for us and the whole locker room. Everybody has seen what he’s had to do over the past few months. Really, basically, having it be a waiting game. That’s extremely frustrating."

He finished with six points and four rebounds in 17 rebounds.

"He’s been a great teammate," Spoelstra said. "He’s been great behind the scenes and he’s really been putting in the work. I think that allowed him to play the minutes that he played. It looked like he was in really good rhythm. It’s not the same as five-on-five, but he’s going to get that really quickly because of all the work he’s put in behind the scenes. I’m just really happy for him on the human side that he’s finally able to be cleared.”

The Heat return to action Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons. 

