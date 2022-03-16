Skip to main content
Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo
Miami Heat

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Figuring Out The Best Options For Markieff Morris And Victor Oladipo

Heat coach working on how to get Morris and Oladipo back in the rotation

With so many players returning from injuries, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra now has the task of finding a rotation before the postseason begins. 

The Heat recently welcomed back Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo to the lineup. The next step is finding out where they fit in the lineup. 

After Tuesday's win against the Detroit Pistons, this is what Spoelstra had to say about lineup possibilities: 

On Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo getting back on the court:

“That’s just the most important thing is to continue to get out there and get in a better feel and rhythm on how to help us play winning basketball. Those minutes are really important. They both had really good moments. I thought Markieff really played important minutes. He’s a facsimile of how we play with Bam (Adebayo).”

On the Morris and P.J. Tucker combo:

“I’m interested in it, for sure. It felt like there was space and toughness. The skillset Markieff brings really fits this group.”

“It’s something we’ve talked about as a staff, and I’m glad we were pushed into that immediately in the third quarter. There were a lot of positives with that unit.”

