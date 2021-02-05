Miami Heat's Max Strus Could Be Called Upon in Avery Bradley's Absence

The Miami Heat received some bad news Thursday when they learned guard Avery Bradley would be out at least three weeks because of a strained calf.

The good news is the Heat have plenty capable replacements. One of them is guard Max Strus, who is playing on a two-way contract. After going undrafted out of DePaul, he is in position to become the franchise's next developmental project.

“Just get an opportunity and taking advantage of it," Strus said recently. That is simply it. They have the confidence to put me out there and I have to take advantage of an opportunity and show that I can play. I think I have done that.”

Strus is averaging 6.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 14.4 minutes. He had a season-high 19 points in Wednesday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets. His opportunities are only expected to increase with Bradley sidelined. The first chance could come in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards.

"He is mentally stable enough that you can plug him in, in the fourth quarter of a game, and not get sick at sea," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We love the young players that we have on this squad. We just think we have a great core of young players. They are great workers, they are ambitious, they are about the right things and Max is just another one in that vein.”

