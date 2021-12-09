Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Miami Heat's Max Strus Starting to Become a Concern for Opponents
    There was a time Miami Heat guard Max Strus was an afterthought to the opposing coach when it came time for defensive game-planning. 

    Now, Strus has the opposition thinking about him almost on a nightly basis. Strus had 16 points in 19 minutes in the Heat's victory against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday at FTX Arena. 

    “He hit some really high-level shots," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "Maybe we gotta throw a second guy on him after he’s made a couple. But again some really high-level shots, he got hot."

    Added Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, "Max hit some big shots that we needed against a very good defensive team."

    Strus, a former two-way contract player, has picked up his game when the Heat need it most. They are playing without starters Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, who are both dealing with injuries. 

    Strus, who is in his third season, has shouldered some of the offensive load. He had 25 points in the Heat's loss to the Bucks last Saturday in Milwaukee. He said it's just a matter being more confident. 

    “You just get in a zone," Strus said. "I can’t really describe it to be honest, but any shot I put up, I didn’t think I was going to miss.” 

    The Heat have two days off and then return to action Saturday at home against the Chicago Bulls. 

