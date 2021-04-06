NewsSI.com
Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat, winners of four straight, play host to the Memphis Grizzlies
Game time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -12.5

VITALS: The Heat and Grizzlies meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier, Memphis won 89-85 at home March 17. Last season, the team split the series with each winning at home ... Trevor Ariza has totaled a +47 plus/minus over his last five games ... Duncan Robinson has made 173 three-point field goals this season, the fourth most in the NBA ... Recently acquired guard Victor Oladipo is set to make his second straight start ... Center Bam Adebayo has scored in double figures in a career-long 36 straight games ... For the Heat, KZ Okpala (health protocol) is out and guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Victor Oladipo

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

GRIZZLIES

G Ja Morant

G Grayson Allen

C Jonas Valančiūnas

F Dylan Brooks

F Kyle Anderson

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Victor Oladipo on practicing with the team for the first time:  “It was good to kind of actually make it to practice and see how we run things here, get more comfortable with play, play calling, and just get more acclimated with my teammates. It’s been great, it was great, the first practice. Obviously, I haven’t had an opportunity. Kind of just to get that out of the way was just good for me, my comfortable level, as well.”

