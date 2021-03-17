Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -2

VITALS: The Heat and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court. Miami has won five of the last six matchups against Memphis. The Heat are 27-20 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 16-8 in home games and 11-12 in road games ... Center Bam Adebayo has currently scored in double figures in a career-long 26-straight games ... Forward Duncan Robinson has connected on 133 three-point field goals this season, the sixth-most in the NBA ... For the Heat, Meyers Leonard (shoulder) is out.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Jimmy Butler

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Duncan Robinson

GRIZZLIES

G Ja Morant

G Desmond Bain

C Jonas Valanciunas

F Kyle Anderson

F Dillon Brooks

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Tuesday's victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers: “You are going to have a lot of different challenges every night. I think it was a good challenge for us to be able to play with a lead and find a way to continue to extend it and not let them come back. It was a little bit up and down, our game. There was some sloppiness to it and some miscues defensively.”

