Miami Heat's Defense Comes Up Short In Loss to Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat's Defense Comes Up Short In Loss to Memphis Grizzlies

The Miami Heat's four-game losing streak with loss against Memphis Grizzlies
The Miami Heat's four-game losing streak with loss against Memphis Grizzlies

The Miami Heat's four-game winning streak ended with a 124-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday. 

Jimmy Butler scored a team-high 28 points, but it wasn't enough to offset a poor defensive effort. The Grizzlies, who swept the season series, hit 17 3-pointers. 

Here's a look at what the Heat had to say about the loss: 

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “We didn’t do it well. I think that was pretty clear. They hurt us pretty much everywhere. We gave up over 120 and they had 50 in the paint. They hit 17 threes. There isn’t a whole lot we did well defensively. We paid the price for it. We are much better than we showed tonight. That just shows you how fragile things can be in this league. You think you are playing well and then a team can come in and play like they did against us tonight.”

Forward Duncan Robinson: “Just refocus. Learn from it, use it as motivation. Obviously a great challenge on Thursday, a really good team. We’ve got to band together. No one individual is going to shoulder it on their own. It has to be a group, collective effort.”

Center Bam Adebayo: “They were making shots. They go hoop every day just like we do. The difference is making shots tonight. We were a step behind and just defensive lapses.”

The Heat return to action Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

