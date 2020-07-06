InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Heat's Meyers Leonard puts COVID-19 outbreak into perspective

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard isn't looking for sympathy about the dangers of the NBA season returning after the coronavirus pandemic.

Leonard knows things could always be worse and there are plenty others in more difficult situations.

"No. 1, I'm getting paid a million dollars to play basketball," Leonard said. "Let's start there. It's something I love to do anyways. No. 2, my brother did two nine-month tours in Afghanistan for a lot less pay. We're going to be there [in Orlando] for three or four months max ... I get it, life is not always easy but what do we really have to complain about?"

Three Heat players have tested positive for coronavirus in the past few weeks, including Derrick Jones Jr. They closed the practice facility after the last test.

Leonard said he remains comfortable with his safety once the season resumes in the "bubble" in Orlando.

"I'm not concerned, I'll say that for starters," Leonard said. "But obviously this virus is hard to control even when you are taking the highest level of precaution. I have felt completely comfortable in all of my workouts. It's just the reality of the world we're living in."

So far, Leonard has been impressed with the NBA's efforts to restart the season. Still, he is aware of the challenges. 

"I will do everything in my power to do exactly what's asked of me," Leonard said. "We need to be diligent. This is a very unknown world of sports that we're about to go into. The NBA has never been through this."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Film sessions have been key for Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Down time has allowed Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro a chance to study some of the league's best players

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat's Kelly Olynk hoping to maintain momentum he built before shutdown

Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk is feeling rejuvenated after four-month break

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Quarantine break helped Heat’s Tyler Herro avoid rookie wall

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro used suspension time to study more film

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat will learn on the fly during NBA restart

Miami Heat enter unknown territory when they head to Orlando to conclude the season

Shandel Richardson

Heat’s Duncan Robinson ready for awkwardness of playing in empty arena

Experience in G League should help Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson deal with no fans in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Former Heat player Chris Bosh shares story of how Kobe Bryant motivated the Big Three in Miami

How a Kobe Bryant moment during the 2008 Olympics helped the Miami Heat win two championships

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

The Miami Heat are banking on this edge once the season resumes

With 17 players, including a healthy Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard, the Miami Heat feel depth could be the key in the postseason

Shandel Richardson

Criticism over LeBron James' decision 10 years ago was always about where he chose to play

It was 10 years ago when LeBron James decided to team with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the NBA restart: `There's a level of risk'

The Miami Heat have officially began preparing for finishing the season in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

Derrick Jones Jr. remains Heat's only coronavirus case

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says team will travel 17 players to Orlando, including center Meyers Leonard

Shandel Richardson