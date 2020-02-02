An Aggressive Meyers Leonard Usually Equates To A More Efficient Miami Heat Offense

InsideTheHeat
During last season's playoffs, Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard showed he is capable of producing scoring numbers.

As a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, he had 30 points in a loss to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals. This has never been expected on a nightly basis but the Heat are more dynamic offensively when Meyers is aggressive.

Proof of that was his 18-point, 14-rebound performance in Saturday's victory at the Orlando Magic.

"I'm not the only one that will say this," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Everybody in the locker room wants Meyers to be aggressive. He really worked on it the last couple of days in practice, letting it fly, almost past his comfort zone. I'm not talking about range, I'm just talking about shooting it every time he touched it. That's what everybody wants. It changes the complexion of our spacing."

Leonard was 7 of 14 from the field against the Magic, including four 3-pointers. It was his second-highest point total in a Heat uniform since being traded from Portland for Hassan Whiteside in the offseason. Leonard has only scored in double-figures eight times this season.

Statistics have never been at the forefront for Leonard. He wasn't a primary option with the Trail Blazers and the Heat are more concerned with his defense and rebounding. Still, they benefit greatly when he is at least an offensive threat.

"Meyers understands it," Spoelstra said. "His heart is in the right place. He wants to set screens and set up teammates. He doesn't want to be the focal point offensively. Our offense really benefits when he's shooting the ball from three."

