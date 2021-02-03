Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard Reportedly Has Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard expected to miss remainder of the season after shoulder surgery

During the early portion of Meyers Leonard's first season with the Miami Heat, he was considered the team's iron man.

He started the first 49 games before injuries became a problem. Leonard's health woes continued he reportedly underwent season-ending shoulder surgery, according to The Athletic.

Leonard has only played three games this season.

“As long as the surgery is going to be fine, I know him, he’s a strong mental dude, he’s going to do everything to get back," Heat guard Goran Dragic said. "It’s tough.”

It is the second major setback for Leonard since joining the Heat in the summer of 2019. He was acquired in a trade for disgruntled center Hassan Whiteside. After a fast start, Leonard sustained an ankle injury at midseason that kept him sidelined most of the NBA restart in Orlando. He then fell out of the rotation because of the absence.

Leonard was expected to regain his spot in the rotation but the latest injury prevented him from having the opportunity. He averaged just 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in nine minutes a game this season.

“We all have his back,” guard Tyler Herro said. “So whatever Meyers needs, he’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. So I’m just really, prayers to him.”

The Heat return to the court Wednesday to face the Washington Wizards.

