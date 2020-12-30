VIDEO: Getting Back on Court Soon as Possible is Best Medicine for Miami Heat After Blowout Loss

Getting Back on Court Soon as Possible is Best Medicine for Miami Heat After Blowout Loss
The good news for the Miami Heat is they have no time sulk over Tuesday's 47-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
They have opportunity for redemption in 24 hours when the teams meet again Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back.
“I think everybody in the locker room, yeah, we’d rather get to a game instead against this opponent instead of a long practice or film session," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
The Bucks made an NBA record 29 3-pointers in the 144-97 victory. It was the first time the teams played since the Heat eliminated top-seeded Milwaukee last year in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Spoelstra said it felt like the Bucks entered with motivation after their season-ending loss.
"I don’t think anyone feels good about this right now," Spoelstra said. "The main thing is getting ready for a new game (Wednesday). This result happened for a reason too and you don’t want to just disregard that.”
Perhaps the rubber match will serve as a better indicator. Even Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer knows the rarity of that type of 3-point barrage.
“It’s the sport," Budenholzer said. "You need your team to make more, and their team to make less of them. It was a good night. Some nights the basketball gods are with you and tonight was probably one of those nights for us,"
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com