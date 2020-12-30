VIDEO: Getting Back on Court Soon as Possible is Best Medicine for Miami Heat After Blowout Loss

Miami Heat have little time to dwell on 47-point loss to Milwaukee Bucks, with the teams meeting again Wednesday

The good news for the Miami Heat is they have no time sulk over Tuesday's 47-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

They have opportunity for redemption in 24 hours when the teams meet again Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back.

“I think everybody in the locker room, yeah, we’d rather get to a game instead against this opponent instead of a long practice or film session," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

The Bucks made an NBA record 29 3-pointers in the 144-97 victory. It was the first time the teams played since the Heat eliminated top-seeded Milwaukee last year in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Spoelstra said it felt like the Bucks entered with motivation after their season-ending loss.

"I don’t think anyone feels good about this right now," Spoelstra said. "The main thing is getting ready for a new game (Wednesday). This result happened for a reason too and you don’t want to just disregard that.”

Perhaps the rubber match will serve as a better indicator. Even Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer knows the rarity of that type of 3-point barrage.

“It’s the sport," Budenholzer said. "You need your team to make more, and their team to make less of them. It was a good night. Some nights the basketball gods are with you and tonight was probably one of those nights for us,"

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com