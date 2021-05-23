Miami Heat Will Need More From Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler After Game 1 Loss

The Miami Heat's best two players struggled in their 109-107 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1

The Miami Heat can boast about having two NBA All-Star caliber players in center Bam Adebayo and forward Jimmy Butler.

When they are playing well, the Heat are one of the toughest teams to face. When they struggle, things are a bit different. That was the case in Saturday's 109-107 loss in overtime to the Milwaukee Bucks in the their first round series in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Butler and Adebayo combined to shoot just 8 of 37 from the field.

With Butler closing 4 of 22 from the field and Adebayo 4 of 15, it took Dragic’s 25 points and Robinson’s 24 to keep the Heat within striking range.

“We expected this to be really, really hard,” Heat guard Duncan Robinson said.

It becomes even harder when the All-Stars struggle. Butler finished with 17 points while Adebayo only had nine. The Heat were led by Goran Dragic's 25 points and Duncan Robinson added 24.

Still, the Heat will need more from Adebayo and Butler. The encouraging part is they were competitive despite their subpar performances. The Bucks couldn't close it out until forward Khris Middleton hit the winning jumper with .5 seconds remaining in overtime.

“The pressure was all on them,” Dragic said. “They need to win at home. It was a close game. I feel like we had our chances, but unfortunately we didn’t take them.”

Game 2 is Monday in Milwaukee.

