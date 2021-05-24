Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Game time: 6:30 p.m., ET

TV: TNT, Bally Sun Sports

Betting line: Heat +4.5

VITALS: :The Heat and Bucks met three times this regular season with Milwaukee winning the series, 2-1. The HEAT are 71-47 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 37-21 in home games and 34-26 in road games. Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having faced each other two times during the playoffs with Miami winning both of those series, 4-0 in the 2013 first round and 4-1 last season in the Eastern Conference semifinals ... Heat center Bam Adebayo was one of only two players in the NBA to record at least 300 assists and 60 blocks this season, joining Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo ... Heat guard Kendrick Nunn has scored in double figures in 12 straight games, including the final 11 to end the regular season ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

BUCKS

G Jrue Holiday

G Donte DiVincenzo

C Brook Lopez

F Khris Middleton

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler: “We still want to get to our game. We still want to get Jimmy to his spots where he can be effective for our team,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after Sunday’s practice. “It does change their look. We’ll try to do some things better, so we can get to our game and what we’re familiar with more often than not. And they’ll try to do things to take us off that, as well.”

