Miami Heat  Must Now Find Way Out of 2-0 Hole Against Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat blown out in Game 2 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks

At least the Miami Heat get to play the next two games at home.

That's the only bright spot thus far in their best-of-seven series against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Heat trail 2-0 after an embarrassing 132-98 loss Monday in Game 2.

Game 3 is Thursday in Miami.

“I don’t think we need to give ourselves a pep talk," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "We’re grown men. At the end of the day, we are down 2-0. We know what we’ve got to do.”

The Bucks made 22 of 53 3-pointers and won the rebounding battle 61-36. They were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo's 31 points and 13 rebounds. Dewayne Dedmon had 19 points for the Heat while guard Goran Dragic added 18 off the bench.

“They made a lot of shots, but we didn’t make anything difficult on them or take anything away,” Heat forward Jimmy Butler said.

It marked the second straight game the Heat's All-Stars, Butler and Adebayo, had subpar performances. They combined for just 26 points. In Game 1, they struggled but their supporting cast played well enough to force overtime.

The positive is the Heat realize the only they can go is up from here.

“I think the bright spot is I don’t think you can play any worse," Butler said

