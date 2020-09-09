SI.com
Miami Heat Back In Conference Finals After Defeating Milwaukee Bucks 103-94 in Game 5

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat let themselves down with an uninspiring performance against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4. 

They refused to let it occur again. 

The Heat rebounded by reverting to the team that has dominated the opposition throughout the playoffs. They defeated the top-seeded Bucks 103-94 Tuesday in Game 5, clinching the series. 

The Heat, who improved to 8-1 in the postseason, will play either the Toronto Raptors or Boston Celtics in the conference finals. The Celtics lead that series 3-2. This is the Heat's first appearance in the third round since 2014, the last year of the LeBron James era.

The Heat once again did it with balance. Forward Jimmy Butler and guard Goran Dragic led six players in double-figures with 17 points. Jae Crowder had 16 points while rookie Tyler Herro added 14. 

Shortly before tip-off, the Bucks learned they would play without star Giannis Antetokounmpo. He was ruled out due to the sprained ankle he sustained in Sunday's victory that kept the series alive. With the reigning MVP sidelined, the Bucks put up a fight behind All-Star Khris Middleton. They led by nine after one quarter but were then outscored 33-18 in the second.

The Heat grabbed control at the start of the second half and never looked back. This marks the second straight year the Bucks failed to reach the NBA Finals despite having the league's best record. 

Eriedj
Eriedj

On to the next one.

