SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat Fail To Capitalize On Chance To Close Out Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 Of Eastern Conference Semifinals

Shandel Richardson

Everything was set up for the Miami Heat to close out the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks. 

Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league's reigning MVP, left the game with an apparent ankle injury early in the second quarter.

And then Milwaukee All-Star Khris Middleton took over. 

He scored a game-high 36 points in the Bucks 118-115 overtime victory in Game 4 to keep their season alive. The Heat still lead the series 3-1. The Bucks were fortunate to extend the series despite playing without Antetokounmpo. 

The Heat were attempting to clinch their first conference finals since 2014, the last year of the LeBron James era. Instead, they will play the Bucks in Game 5 Tuesday in Orlando. 

Antetokounmpo had 19 points and four rebounds before leaving with the injury. The Bucks responded by having five other players in double-figures, including Brook Lopez (14), Eric Bledsoe (14), George Hill (12) and Donte DiVincenzo (10). 

The Heat were led by center Bam Adebayo's 26 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Forward Duncan Robinson finished with 20 points on 6 of 12 3-point shooting. Jae Crowder added 18 points and Jimmy Butler had 17. 

The series continues Tuesday in Orlando. The Bucks, who have been the No. 1 seed the past two seasons, avoided another loss before making the NBA Finals. Last year they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the conference finals.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI 

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Jae Crowder Swap For Justise Winslow Has Worked Wonders For The Miami Heat

Jae Crowder is giving the Miami Heat what they envisioned from 2015 first-round draft pick Justise Winslow

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard On The Impact Of Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard credits Jimmy Butler for this season's success

Shandel Richardson

Jimmy Butler's Traits Have Caught On In Entire Miami Heat Locker Room

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been an influential presence in his first season

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler On Game 3 Comeback

Miami Heat rally from double-digits to take a 3-0 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in Eastern Conference semis

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard Thankful For Opportunity To Help Team Again

After falling out of the postseason rotation, Meyers Leonard played nine minutes in Game 3 in place of the injured Kelly Olynyk

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Receive Motivational Boost From Captain Udonis Haslem During Friday's Game 3 Comeback

Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem made his presence felt on the sideline while the team rallied in the fourth quarter

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Disappointed About Not Having An NBA Voting Site At Arena

Miami Heat won't let the decision prevent organization from helping ease the voting process

Shandel Richardson

by

BigWilly9

VIDEO: Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra On The Approach To Game 4

The Miami Heat can close out the Milwaukee Bucks in Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat Take A Commanding Lead Against The Milwaukee Bucks After 115-100 Victory in Game 3

The Miami Heat are one victory from advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014.

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Milwaukee Bucks Not Quite In Panic Mode Yet

The Milwaukee Bucks face the possibility of falling down 3-0 to the Miami Heat in Friday's game in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson