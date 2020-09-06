Miami Heat Fail To Capitalize On Chance To Close Out Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 Of Eastern Conference Semifinals

Everything was set up for the Miami Heat to close out the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league's reigning MVP, left the game with an apparent ankle injury early in the second quarter.

And then Milwaukee All-Star Khris Middleton took over.

He scored a game-high 36 points in the Bucks 118-115 overtime victory in Game 4 to keep their season alive. The Heat still lead the series 3-1. The Bucks were fortunate to extend the series despite playing without Antetokounmpo.

The Heat were attempting to clinch their first conference finals since 2014, the last year of the LeBron James era. Instead, they will play the Bucks in Game 5 Tuesday in Orlando.

Antetokounmpo had 19 points and four rebounds before leaving with the injury. The Bucks responded by having five other players in double-figures, including Brook Lopez (14), Eric Bledsoe (14), George Hill (12) and Donte DiVincenzo (10).

The Heat were led by center Bam Adebayo's 26 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Forward Duncan Robinson finished with 20 points on 6 of 12 3-point shooting. Jae Crowder added 18 points and Jimmy Butler had 17.

The series continues Tuesday in Orlando. The Bucks, who have been the No. 1 seed the past two seasons, avoided another loss before making the NBA Finals. Last year they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the conference finals.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com