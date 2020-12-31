News
Miami Heat avenge bad loss to Milwaukee Bucks with 119-108 Victory the Next Day

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic scored 26 points in a victory against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night
A day ago, the Miami Heat looked like a team that had lost its direction. 

When it came time for redemption, the Heat answered the call. They defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 119-108 Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena on the second night of two consecutive games against the Bucks. 

The Heat entered still stinging from the feeling of Tuesday's 47-point loss to Milwaukee the night before. The Bucks hit an NBA record 29 3-pointers. 

With forward Jimmy Butler missing his second straight game because of an ankle injury, the Heat turned to veteran guard Goran Dragic. He led the team with 26 points. Even though Avery Bradley started in place of Butler, it was Dragic who sparked the Heat off the bench.

Dragic and forward Kelly Olynyk were the only Miami reserves to score double-figures. Olynyk finished with ??? points.  Second-year guard Tyler Herro had 18 points while center Bam Adebayo and Avery Bradley each added 16 points. 

The two-game series was the first time the Heat and Bucks faced each other since last year in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The No. 5 seed Heat upset the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks before making a run to the NBA Finals, where they lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. 

The Heat, who evened their record at 2-2, next play at the Dallas Mavericks Jan. 1.

