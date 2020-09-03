SI.com
The Goal For The Miami Heat Is Avoiding Overconfidence Entering Game 3 Against the Milwaukee Bucks

Shandel Richardson

Under normal circumstances, this would be the time the Miami Heat could really show their advantage.

As the lower seed, they won the first two games of their series against the Milwaukee Bucks and are supposed to be returning to Miami for the next two games.

Except this has been anything but a normal season.

The Heat will attempt to increase a 2-0 series lead Friday without homecourt advantage as play resumes in Orlando.

"We're not going back to Miami so you won't have that feel to it," Heat coach Spoelstra said. "We just have to focus on bringing a great, competitive game (Friday). There is no historical reference to how a seven-game series plays out any differently than it would before. This is a different environment. I don't know if it does have a different impact or not. We just have to concentrate on continuing to try to do what we do better and for more extended periods of time."

A victory Friday would put the Heat in prime position to upset the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. A loss would allow the Bucks to crawl back into the series, so it's been easy for the Heat to avoid overconfidence.

"We know how dangerous they are," Spoelstra said. "We know how much urgency they're going to come out with. They definitely brought that urgency (Wednesday) night. We have to do things at a high level. It starts with respect and also playing for something."

Last year the Bucks won the first two games against the Toronto Raptors in the conference finals before losing four straight. So the Heat know the series is far from mover.

"We've been locked in, just trying to take it one day at a time," Heat forward Jae Crowder said. "We know each game is going to be different. (Wednesday), they picked up their intensity a lot. I just think it was a hard fought game. We expect the same thing next game. With that being said, we are locked in as a unit just to try to do what we do and make it tough as possible for those guys on the other end."

