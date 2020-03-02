Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat preview

The Miami Heat are going for their third straight victory after defeating the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets last week. This is the second meeting between the teams. The Heat won 131-126 in overtime in Milwaukee Oct. 26. The teams play again March 16 in Milwaukee ... Bam Adebayo has 304 assists this season, becoming just the second player in team history 6-foot-9 or taller with at least 300. Lamar Odom (2003-04) is the other ... Kelly Olynyk is shooting 64.3 percent from the field and 68 percent from the 3-point line in his last five games ... Kendrick Nunn has scored at least 20 points in 17 games this season. It is the fourth-most by a Heat rookie. Caron Butler holds the team record with 22. Retired guard and future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade only had 19 ... The Heat are 25-4 at home, ranking second behind the Bucks (27-3) ... Guard Tyler Herro (foot), forward Meyers Leonard (ankle) and Kyle Alexander (knee) are out. Forward KZ Okpala is in Sioux Falls on G League assignment ... Milwaukee is coming off a 93-85 victory against the Charlotte Hornets. All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points and 20 rebounds ... The Bucks are 33-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. If they win 21 of the remaining 22 games, they will tie the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors for the best record in NBA history ... Forward Kyle Korver (back) and Khris Middleton (neck) are out.

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Florida

Line: Miami -3.5

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich