InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat preview

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat are going for their third straight victory after defeating the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets last week. This is the second meeting between the teams. The Heat won 131-126 in overtime in Milwaukee Oct. 26. The teams play again March 16 in Milwaukee ... Bam Adebayo has 304 assists this season, becoming just the second player in team history 6-foot-9 or taller with at least 300. Lamar Odom (2003-04) is the other ... Kelly Olynyk is shooting 64.3 percent from the field and 68 percent from the 3-point line in his last five games ... Kendrick Nunn has scored at least 20 points in 17 games this season. It is the fourth-most by a Heat rookie. Caron Butler holds the team record with 22. Retired guard and future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade only had 19 ... The Heat are 25-4 at home, ranking second behind the Bucks (27-3) ... Guard Tyler Herro (foot), forward Meyers Leonard (ankle) and Kyle Alexander (knee) are out. Forward KZ Okpala is in Sioux Falls on G League assignment ... Milwaukee is coming off a 93-85 victory against the Charlotte Hornets. All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points and 20 rebounds ... The Bucks are 33-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. If they win 21 of the remaining 22 games, they will tie the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors for the best record in NBA history ... Forward Kyle Korver (back) and Khris Middleton (neck) are out.

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Florida

Line: Miami -3.5

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

After slow start to week, Miami Heat close strong with 116-113 victory against Brooklyn Nets

Behind seven players in double-figures, Miami Heat defeat Brooklyn Nets 116-113 Saturday

Shandel Richardson

Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat preview

The Miami Heat faces the Brooklyn Nets on the second night of a back-to-back

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk making a push for spot in playoff rotation

Miami Heat reserve Kelly Olynyk has scored in double-figures three of the last four games, including 13 points in Friday's win against the Dallas Mavericks

Shandel Richardson

Jimmy Butler atones for previous late-game turnovers by leading Miami Heat to 126-118 victory against Dallas Mavericks

Behind 26 points from Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat snap two-game losing streak with win against the Dallas Mavericks

Shandel Richardson

A strong Slovenian presence expected once again in Miami for Goran Dragic-Luka Doncic matchup

Slovenia's two most famous basketball players, Goran Dragic and Luka Doncic, will play in front of a huge native contingent at AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat preview

The Miami Heat try to end a two-game losing streak against the Dallas Mavericks Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat reach low point of the season after 129-126 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Miami Heat have now lost seven of their last nine games

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat turns attention to closing strong after consecutive bad losses

After being strong finishers earlier in the season, the Miami Heat have sputtered in the fourth quarter the past two games

Shandel Richardson

Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat preview

The Miami Heat face the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Injuries during losing skid are no excuse for the Miami Heat

Despite playing most of the last eight games without Jimmy Butler, Meyers Leonard and Tyler Herro, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra refuses to blame injuries for struggles

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson