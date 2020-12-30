Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks meet for the second time in two days

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: NBATV, Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -6

Vitals: The Heat are coming off a 47-point loss to the Bucks Tuesday night. Milwaukee made an NBA record 29 3-pointers … They are expected their second straight game without forward Jimmy Butler, who is dealing with ankle soreness. Butler hasn't practiced since sustaining the injury last Friday in the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans ... The Heat have already used a different starting lineup for every game this season … With the exception of All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, every Bucks player hit a 3-pointer in Tuesday's game.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Moe Harkless

F Meyers Leonard

BUCKS

G Jrue Holiday

G Donte DiVincenzo

C Brook Lopez

F Khris Middleton

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

Quotable:

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra – "It was pretty clear to everybody in the arena and anybody that was watching that game that they were playing at a different urgency and intensity level. It looked like they have been thinking about this game for 80 days.”

Bucks Mike Budenholzer – "Having everybody, twelve different guys make a three, all capable of stepping up and making shots, that’s how we want to be built. You’re not going to get everyone making those shots if you’re not playing unselfishly.”

