News
Search

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks meet for the second time in two days
Author:
Publish date:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: NBATV, Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -6

Vitals: The Heat are coming off a 47-point loss to the Bucks Tuesday night. Milwaukee made an NBA record 29 3-pointers … They are expected their second straight game without forward Jimmy Butler, who is dealing with ankle soreness. Butler hasn't practiced since sustaining the injury last Friday in the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans ... The Heat have already used a different starting lineup for every game this season … With the exception of All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, every Bucks player hit a 3-pointer in Tuesday's game.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Moe Harkless

F Meyers Leonard

BUCKS

G Jrue Holiday

G Donte DiVincenzo

C Brook Lopez

F Khris Middleton

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

Quotable:

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra – "It was pretty clear to everybody in the arena and anybody that was watching that game that they were playing at a different urgency and intensity level. It looked like they have been thinking about this game for 80 days.”

Bucks Mike Budenholzer – "Having everybody, twelve different guys make a three, all capable of stepping up and making shots, that’s how we want to be built. You’re not going to get everyone making those shots if you’re not playing unselfishly.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_15374962_168389536_lowres
News

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Preview

USATSI_15375255_168389536_lowres
News

VIDEO: Getting Back on Court Soon as Possible is Best Medicine for Miami Heat After Blowout Loss

USATSI_15375039_168389536_lowres
News

Turnovers Not Yet a Concern for Miami Heat

USATSI_15375036_168389536_lowres
News

Milwaukee Bucks Make an NBA record 29 3-pointers in 144-97 victory against the Miami Heat

USATSI_15355138_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Ruled Out Against Milwaukee Bucks Due to Ankle Injury

USATSI_15318593_168389536_lowres
News

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Could Fill the Void Left by Jimmy Butler

USATSI_15366557_168389536_lowres
News

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Preview

USATSI_15359057_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Has Been a Pain For His Home State of Wisconsin

USATSI_15359156_168389536_lowres (2)
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Doubtful For Tuesday's Game Against the Milwaukee Bucks