Player(s)
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat At Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Miami Heat play at the defending champion Bucks Wednesday at Fiserv Forum

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Fiserv Forum

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +5

VITALS: The Heat and Bucks meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Miami holds a 2-1 advantage, having won both games in Miami Oct. 21 and Dec. 8 while dropping the contest in Milwaukee on Dec. 4. The Heat are 73-48 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 39-21 in home games and 34-27 in road games. ... Miami has secured its 12th season with at least a .500 record in 14 seasons under coach Erik Spoelstra ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (G League assignment), Markieff Morris (neck) and Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) are out. For the Bucks, Pat Connaughton (illness), George Hill (finger) and Brook Lopez (illness) are out.

The Miami Heat face the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday at Fiserv Forum

The Miami Heat face the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday at Fiserv Forum

The Miami Heat face the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday at Fiserv Forum

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

BUCKS

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

F Khris Middleton

C Bobby Portis Jr.

G Grayson Allen

G Jrue Holiday

QUOTABLE

Heat Erik Spolestra on Bam Adebayo's improvement: "Bam is just really coming into his own as an impact, winning player, and really coming into his own as a great player in this league. There is so much that he has on his plate, that he has to constantly make reads during the course of the game. He’s just making exponential growth and strides as the season goes on. I thought his decision-making was terrific tonight, balancing all of that.”

