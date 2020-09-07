SI.com
Miami Heat Hope To Regain Sense Of Urgency In Game 5 Against The Milwaukee Bucks

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo had the perfect summation of why they are playing a Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks instead of preparing for the Eastern Conference finals.

After Sunday's Game 4 loss, the Heat will once again attempt to close it out Tuesday in Orlando.

"I feel like we played we was up 3-0. That's not giving enough effort, not sacrificing our body. We ended up losing because we wee up 3-0. they're a good team. At the end of the day, we should've played like we did in Game 1, Game 2 and Game 3."

With Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo out with an ankle, the Heat admitted they relaxed somewhat. He left the game in the second quarter.

"I think that we relaxed a little bit," Butler said. "And we stopped playing basketball the right way. We stopped guarding. We stopped living by our defensive principles. We weren't getting 50-50 balls. We were getting outrebounded. It was just all bad."

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said they need a better defensive game plan against Bucks forward Khris Middleton, who scored a game-high 36 points.

"You have to credit Milwaukee in this game," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I thought in the fourth quarter when we went up six we had a chance to steal this game. The reality is they deserved to win the game. They were playing harder."

