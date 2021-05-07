Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: Bally Sun Sports

Betting line: Heat -6

VITALS: The Heat and Timberwolves meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier, the Timberwolves won 119-111 at home win April 16. Minnesota has won five straight in the series. The Heat are 33-28 all-time versus the Timberwolves during the regular season, including 17-12 in home games and 16-16 in road games ... Forward Andre Iguodala has shot 55.6 percent (5-of-9) from three-point range over his last five games ... Guard Kendrick Nunn has shot at least 50 percent from the field in 12 of his last 17 games, including 46.4 percent (32-of-69) from the 3-point line over his last nine contests ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out and forward Jimmy Butler (flu) and guard Tyler Herro (foot) are questionable.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Andre Iguodala

F Trevor Ariza

TIMBERWOLVES

G Anthony Edwards

G D'Angelo Russell

C Karl-Anthony Towns

F Josh Okogi

F Jaden McDaniels

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Goran Dragic on having a two-day break in between games: “It’s definitely going to help a little bit. Coming from a back-to-back to one day off and then [the Dallas] game, the team is tired. That is not an excuse because everybody has similar schedules, so we have to deal with it.”

