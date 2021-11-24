Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves Preview
    Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

    The Miami Heat play the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday at Target Center
    The Miami Heat play the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday at Target Center

    Game time: 7 p.m., ET

    Where: Target Center

    TV: Bally Sports Sun

    Betting line: Heat -2.5

    VITALS: The Heat and Timberwolves meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1. The Heat are 34-28 all-time versus Minnesota during the regular season, including 18-12 in home games and 16-16 in road games. ... Third-year guard Tyler Herro scored 31 points off the bench on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons, marking his fourth career 30-point game as a reserve (3-regular season, 1-postseason). He is the only Heat player to record multiple 30-point games off the bench as no other HEAT player has more than one. It also marked as the eighth 30-point game by a Heat reserve in franchise history. Herro is the Heat's second-leading scorer behind Jimmy Butler ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.

    HEAT

    G Duncan Robinson

    G Kyle Lowry

    C Bam Adebayo

    F Jimmy Butler

    F P.J. Tucker

    PISTONS

    G D'Angelo Russell

    G Patrick Beverley

    C Karl-Anthony Towns

    F Jarred Vanderbilt

    F Anthony Edwards

    QUOTABLE

    Heat guard Tyler Herro on Tuesday's victory against the Pistons: “We played sluggishly for three quarters, but we got rolling in the fourth. I’ve always been the guy who took big shots, all the way back to high school. So this is the situation I love. I want to win games.”

