Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Target Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -2.5

VITALS: The Heat and Timberwolves meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1. The Heat are 34-28 all-time versus Minnesota during the regular season, including 18-12 in home games and 16-16 in road games. ... Third-year guard Tyler Herro scored 31 points off the bench on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons, marking his fourth career 30-point game as a reserve (3-regular season, 1-postseason). He is the only Heat player to record multiple 30-point games off the bench as no other HEAT player has more than one. It also marked as the eighth 30-point game by a Heat reserve in franchise history. Herro is the Heat's second-leading scorer behind Jimmy Butler ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F P.J. Tucker

PISTONS

G D'Angelo Russell

G Patrick Beverley

C Karl-Anthony Towns

F Jarred Vanderbilt

F Anthony Edwards

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Tyler Herro on Tuesday's victory against the Pistons: “We played sluggishly for three quarters, but we got rolling in the fourth. I’ve always been the guy who took big shots, all the way back to high school. So this is the situation I love. I want to win games.”

