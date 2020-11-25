SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Moe Harkless Ready to Enjoy the Miami Heat Experience

Shandel Richardson

Moe Harkless had countless opportunities to sign multi-year deals with other NBA teams. 

Instead, he chose to experience at least one season in what is now known as "Heat Culture." He said that was the deciding factor over more lucrative contracts. Harkless signed a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Heat. 

“I think out of all the teams that I was considering or talking to I felt like Miami was the best fit when you think about everything,” Harkless said. “When you look at the culture , you look at the way they play, you look at the how serious everyone takes the game, how hard everyone works, it kind of embodies everything that I’m about when it comes to this game.”

Harkless spent last season with the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks, averaging 5.8 points and 3.9 rebounds. He is expected to provide depth at shooting guard and small forward. The fact the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals last year also swayed Harkless. 

He said he was intrigued by the team coming within two wins of a championship despite dealing with adversity. Center Bam Adebayo and guard Goran Dragic both missed games during the Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

"The thing that impressed me the most was probably they way when things got hard for me, how they stuck together and fought even harder," Harkless said. "I think that showed on the court. It’s kind of a never-quit type of mentality and that’s attractive.” 

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat Expecting Immediate Impact From Avery Bradley

Miami Heat counting upon production from newly-signed guard Avery Bradley

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Offer Maximum Contract Extension to Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo offered five-year extension

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Gives an Update on Injury Progress

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic says he is hopeful of being ready by the start of training camp

Shandel Richardson

Meyers Leonard Had `Unfinished Business' With the Miami Heat

Despite the possibility of losing playing time, Meyers Leonard feels he made right decision to remain with the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Add Free Agent Moe Harkless

The Miami Heat have reportedly signed former New York Knicks forward Moe Harkless

Shandel Richardson

Derrick Jones Jr. Leaves Miami Heat in Favor of Portland Trail Blazers

After earning his keep with the Miami Heat, Derrick Jones Jr. heads to Portland

Shandel Richardson

Guard Goran Dragic re-signs with the Miami Heat

Miami Heat bring back Goran Dragic for at least another season

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat Owner Micky Arison Appointed to NBA's Newly-Formed Social Justice Coalition

Miami Heat's Micky Arison part of inaugural social justice committee

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway Expects Precious Achiuwa to Thrive With Miami Heat

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway says the Miami Heat were the team that needed to draft Precious Achiuwa

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat Select Precious Achiuwa At No. 20 in First Round of NBA Draft

Heat take Memphis big man Precious Achiuwa in first round

Shandel Richardson

by

Breez10