Phoenix Suns Coach Monty Williams Impressed With Heat's `plug-and-play system'

The Heat have thrived this season while players are sidelined

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has never complained about having players sidelined.

Each time it happens, he simply says, "it's next man up attitude." That was the case when the Heat played the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night without All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, who is dealing with a sinus infection.

The Heat lost 110-90, but that didn't stop Suns coach Monty Williams from praising Spoelstra for his ability to handle adverse situations this season. They have also played without Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo for extended periods.

“They have the ultimate plug-and-play system," Williams said. "They play the same way every night, no matter who is out there. Whoever they play in their rotation, those guys play hard and shoot the ball well. They have it all, and that’s one of the reasons why I watch a ton of their games, because I admire the way that Spo goes about his business.”

The loss ended the Heat's three-game winning streak, but they still have a comfortable lead for the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They return to action Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers at FTX Arena.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Miami Heat awaiting on the status of Caleb Martin. CLICK HERE

Heat getting used to playing without key players. CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson moving up the ladder. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com