Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra On Mychal Mulder's Opportunity

Heat coach says Mulder has improved during his time in Sioux Falls

Before the Miami Heat faced the New York Knicks Friday night at FTX Arena, coach Erik Spoelstra discussed the addition of guard Mychal Mulder.

“We always liked him and we were excited to have him back in our program earlier this year. He’s improved and he played really well down there. We are excited to have the opportunity to work with him this offseason and continue to develop him. He’s shown some growth since he was with us in training camp in Sioux Falls that first year.”

On Friday, the team announced they signed guard Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract while waiving guard Kyle Guy.

Mulder, who was on the Heat's preseason roster in 2019, was most recently with the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. He averaged 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists while shooting 50 percent in 10 games for the Skyforce. Mulder also had a stint with the Orlando Magic earlier this season, averaging 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds. He has appeared in 82 NBA games.

The Heat, who hold the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference standings, are coming off consecutive losses to the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors.

