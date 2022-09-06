Skip to main content

Miami Heat NBA 2K23 Ratings Revealed

Jimmy Butler gets a 93 rating while three others are at least 80

There are several popular dates during the NBA offseason, including the draft and the first day of free agency. 

Another major day for the players are when the NBA 2K video game ratings are released. On Tuesday, they were made public by the game's website

As expected, All-Star forward Jimmy Butler was the highest-rated Heat player at 93. Center Bam Adebayo was No. 87 while guard Tyler Herro were No. 84 and Kyle Lowry No. 82. 

Butler is coming off a season where he led the Heat one win of the NBA Finals, losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Butler had one of the best series in Heat playoffs series, including a 47-point, nine-rebound, eight-assist, four-steal performance in Game 6. 

Herro had the best season of his career and was rewarded by being named Sixth Man of the Year. Adebayo struggled at times but continues to develop into one of the league's top young players. Lowry battled a hamstring injury in the playoffs and left the team a few times to tend a personal matter, but is back for another run at a title. 

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tyler Herro says he's comfortable with current roster CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson slams the Celtics' visiting locker room. CLICK HERE

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade produce documentary. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_17306978_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Former NBA Referee Tim Donaghy Explained How He Threw A Game Against Pat Riley

By Landon Buford
USATSI_8366865_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Norris Cole Considering An NBA Comeback

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18466258_168389536_lowres
News

Shaquille O’Neal Reconciled with Alonzo Mourning When They Played Together for the Miami Heat

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18291608_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Sort Of Responds To Donovan Mitchell Trade

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18171710_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Target Donovan Mitchell Traded To Cleveland Cavaliers

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18290739_168389536_lowres
News

League Executive Says The Miami Heat's Experience Is A Huge Asset

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17306978_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Analyst Says The Miami Heat Had A `Horrid Offseason' During Free Agency

By Shandel Richardson
IMG_1581
News

Miami Heat Release Their Classic Jerseys For This Season

By Shandel Richardson