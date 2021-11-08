Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Miami Heat Get High Marks in Latest NBA Power Rankings
    Publish date:

    At 7-2, the Miami Heat checked in at No. 2 in the SI.com Power Rankings this week. 

    Here's a look at the full rankings

    The Golden State Warriors topped the list, but here's what SI writer Chris Mannix had to say about the Heat. 

    "A stinker against the Celtics notwithstanding, the Heat defense continues to be stifling, particularly behind the three-point line," Mannix wrote. "Meanwhile Tyler Herro, an early Sixth Man frontrunner, leads the NBA’s top-scoring second unit."

    The Heat play at the Denver Nuggets Monday night. Here are the vitals for the second straight game against a contender in the Western Conference: 

    The Heat and Nuggets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Denver won the series, 2-0. The Heat are an even 34-34 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-13 in home games and 14-21 in road games.... Miami is averaging a +11.4 scoring margin, the second-highest in the NBA ... With a win tonight, the Heat will match their best start through 10 games in team history, when they also started 8-2 in both 2011-12 and 1999-00.... Guard Kyle Lowry recorded his 19th career triple-double in Saturday's win against the Utah Jazz ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) and guard Max Strus (knee) is questionable. For the Nuggets, Jamal Murray (knee) and Vlatko Cancar (hip) are out. 

