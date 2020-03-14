Miami Heat could benefit from extra rest during NBA suspension

The Miami Heat were starting to hit a stride before the NBA suspended play because of the coronavirus threat.

They had won six of eight games when play was halted after Wednesday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Heat were starting to resemble a team that was gearing up for a strong finish as they prepare for the playoffs.

Now, they have to wait at least 30 days before seeing if they can maintain the momentum. Still, not everything is negative about the situation. The break provides the Heat opportunity to get healthy in the interim. They have been impacted by injuries most of the second half of the season.

Here's a breakdown on how the hiatus could benefit them:

Tyler Herro regaining form

Herro had two points in seven minutes against the Hornets. It was his first action since missing 15 games because of a foot injury. The break gives him chance to receive more treatment while he works his way back to full strength. This way, the training staff doesn't have to rush his return.

Meyers Leonard making progress

Leonard has missed 16 straight games because of a foot injury. At one point, he was the Heat's second-most durable player behind center Bam Adebayo, who has played every game the past two seasons. The Heat lost some of their toughness without Leonard. Coach Erik Spoelstra has offered no timetable on Leonard's return but he is expected ready once the suspension is lifted.

Down time for Jimmy Butler

Butler has played the past two games, but there is no doubt he can use the rest. He's battled through shoulder and ankle pain the last couple months and has been banged up the second half of the season. If the remaining games are cancelled, as some have projected, Butler should enter the playoffs refreshed.

