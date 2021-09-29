Miami Heat Expect to Have No Vaccine Issues Among Players

If NBA players refuse vaccination requirements, they will be hit where it hurts: in the pocket.

League spokesman Mike Bass told Shams Charania of The Athletic that "any player who elects not to comply with local mandates will not be paid for the games that he misses."

This comes on the heels of Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins deciding not to get the COVID-19 vaccination based on religious beliefs.

"I'm confident in my beliefs and what I think is right, what I think is wrong," Wiggins told reporters earlier this week. I'm just going to keep doing what I believe. Whether it's one thing or another, just going to keep doing it."

The Heat, meanwhile, have been pro-vaccines during the entire COVID pandemic. Last month they required all employees to be vaccinated or in the process by Sept. 1. A statement from the organization said “stability and success of the live events industry hinges on prioritizing safety — of our players, our employees, our partners, our fans, our vendors and the media. One of the ways we can substantially minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission is to ensure our entire staff is vaccinated.”

On Monday, the Associated Press reported the Heat expect all players to have the vaccine by the start of the season. The Heat held their second practice of training camp Wednesday.

