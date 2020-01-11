Miami Heat
Top Stories
News

Heat's loss in Brooklyn raises concerns about their play on the road

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat have been almost unbeatable when playing at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The road, however, has been nearly the opposite.

After losing 117-113 at the Brooklyn Nets Friday, they fell to 10-10 on the road. They are the only Eastern Conference team in the top four with double-digit losses away from home.

"I don't know what it is," forward Jimmy Butler told reporters after the loss. "Maybe we get comfortable thinking that we're a good team and start overlooking individuals, overlooking style points, overlooking teams as a whole. And good teams don't do that. Good teams just handle business home and away."

The positive is the Heat are still a league-best 17-1 at home this season. They play the New York Knicks Sunday at Madison Square Garden before returning home for one game Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Then it’s back on the road for a two-game trip at Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

The Nets loss upset coach Erik Spoelstra more than usual because of the team’s poor play. Butler led the team with 33 points but the offense sputtered late against Brooklyn’s zone defense.

“I’m going to keep it really short,” Spoelstra said after the game. “Not a whole lot to say. The Brooklyn Nets deserved to win this game. We got what we deserved.”

Even though the 27-11 Heat have the league’s third-best record, they are still experiencing growing pains because the youthful roster makeup. They start three players _ Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson _ 25 or under. Another key contributor, Tyler Herro, is only 19.

“This group has a great deal of confidence,” Spoelstra said. “I love that quality about our team because on the road it’s tough. It’s tough leaguewide and we’re still developing this necessary maturity to be consistent on the road.” 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat to retire Dwyane Wade's jersey in three-day celebration

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade will become fifth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired

Shandel Richardson

by

Canothegreat

Jimmy Butler blows kiss at T.J. Warren after ejection in Heat's victory at Pacers

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler and Indiana Pacers' T.J. Warren involved in trash-talk before Warren was ejected

Shandel Richardson

by

FSUSamantha

Heat owner Micky Arison donates $1 million to victims of wildfires in Australia

Miami Heat owner Micky Arison is the latest sports figure to donate to disaster relief for Australian wildfires

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Jimmy Butler fined 35K for role in altercation with Pacers' T.J. Warren

League punishes Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler for altercation and social-media post directed at Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren.

Shandel Richardson

Heat guard Justise Winslow will not play Friday against the Nets

Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow suffers setback with back injury and will miss Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Justise Winslow back in the lineup after missing 14 games

With Justise Winslow back from injury, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra now has to figure out rotation.

Shandel Richardson

A look at where Miami Heat players Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler stand in NBA All-Star fan vote

After latest fan voting, Miami Heat players Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo likely to make NBA All-Star Game as reserves

Shandel Richardson

Heat's James Johnson goes from spectator to contributor in victory against Trail Blazers

Miami Heat forward James Johnson back in flow after being banished to bench earlier in season

Shandel Richardson

by

FSUSamantha

Hassan Whiteside in a comfortable place his first season in Portland after five years in Miami

After five seasons with the Miami Heat, center Hassan Whiteside returns for the first time as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers

Shandel Richardson

by

psalms

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra praises Jimmy Butler for not focusing on stats

A few days before Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside faces his former team for the first time since being traded, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra uses Jimmy Butler to emphasize not getting too caught up in numbers

Shandel Richardson