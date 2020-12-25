Behind Duncan Robinson's 23 points, the Miami Heat defeat the New Orleans Pelicans

Despite an injury to Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat hold off the New Orleans Pelicans

The Miami Heat learned just how hard life is without All-Star Jimmy Butler.

They led the New Orleans Pelicans by many as 23 before Butler sustained an ankle injury that caused him to miss the second half. Still, the Heat held on for a 111-98 victory Friday in a game that was part of the league's Christmas Day package.

After struggling against the Orlando Magic in the season opener, the Heat evened their record at 1-1. They made 16 of 37 3-pointers but had to withstand a strong Pelicans second-half rally. Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 23 points on seven 3-pointers while Goran Dragic added 18 points and center Bam Adebayo 17.

The Heat trailed by eight early in the first quarter before regaining control at the start of the second. They outscored the Pelicans 37-27 and led 68-53 at halftime.

The Heat led by double-digits most of the way before the Pelicans cut it to four by taking advantage of the absence of Butler, who did not play the second half because of an ankle injury.

The Heat return to action Tuesday when they play host to the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. on TNT. Last year the Heat defeated the Bucks, who were the No. 1 seed, in the second round of the playoffs. It is their first meeting against two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

