Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans preview

The Heat, winners of four straight, are coming off a 116-113 victory against the Orlando Magic. Forward Duncan Robinson had 27 points on nine 3-pointers ... The Heat (40-22) sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference but are just four games behind the second-seeded Toronto Raptors. The Heat have two wins against the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks, including last week's 105-87 victory in Miami ... Center Bam Adebayo is averaging career highs in points (16.1), rebounds (10.5) and assists (five) and is shooting 56 percent from the field. Adebayo, in his third season, played in his first NBA All-Star game last month ... This is the second meeting between the team. The Heat won 109-94 in Miami Nov. 16 ... Guard Kendrick Nunn has made 121 3-pointers, which is a franchise record for a rookie. He surprassed Mario Chalmers' 114 in 2008-09 ... Robinson ranks third in the NBA with 225 3-pointers, behind Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Sacramento's Buddy Hield ... Guard Tyler Herro (foot), forward Meyers Leonard (foot) and forward Kyle Alexander (knee) are out. Rookie KZ Okpala is in Sioux Falls on G League assignment ... The Pelicans are led by rookie and No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson, who is averaging 24 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. All-Star forward Brandon Ingram is averaging 24.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists ... The Pelicans are coming off a 127-123 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. New Orleans has lost four of the last five games ... Guard JJ Redick (hamstring) is out.

Game time: 8 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Florida

Line: New Orleans -1.5

