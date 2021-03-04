NewsSI.com
Search
Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The Miami Heat face Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday night
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: TNT, Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +3

VITALS: : The Heat and Pelicans meet for the second and final time this regular season. Earlier, Miami won 111-98 on Christmas Day. The Heat have won four of the last five in the series  ... Guard Goran Dragic has 22 20-point games off the bench in Heat career, tying the most in franchise history  ... Guard Tyler Herro has hit a three-point field goal in a career-long, 32 straight games, tying the fifth-longest streak in franchise history ... For the Heat, forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable and forward Chris Silva (hip) and Meyers Leonard (shoulder) are out. The Pelicans had no injuries to report. 

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Goran Dragic

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Duncan Robinson

PELICANS

G Lonzo Ball

G Eric Bledsoe

C Steven Adams

F Brandon Ingram

F Zion Williamson

QUOTABLE

Guard Tyler Herro on the struggles of playing without Jimmy Butler: “I think we struggled a little bit offensively tonight as a team, just sharing the ball. I think we got away from what led to that win streak. We just have to get back to it. It’s not going to be perfect every night. Just have to stick with what got us in this position and we’ll be fine.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_15654207_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans Preview

USATSI_15658680_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro Among Rising Stars Selection

USATSI_15636705_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Have Experienced the Highs and Lows of Playing Without Jimmy Butler

USATSI_15659698_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Hoping to Stay Focused After Winning Streak Ends

USATSI_15648647_168389536_lowres
News

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Preview

USATSI_15649721_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Precious Achiuwa Continues to Have an Immediate Impact

USATSI_15649832_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Feel Like They Are Reaching Their `Stride'

USATSI_15637039_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Remain on Hot Streak After Victory Against Utah Jazz