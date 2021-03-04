Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: TNT, Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +3

VITALS: : The Heat and Pelicans meet for the second and final time this regular season. Earlier, Miami won 111-98 on Christmas Day. The Heat have won four of the last five in the series ... Guard Goran Dragic has 22 20-point games off the bench in Heat career, tying the most in franchise history ... Guard Tyler Herro has hit a three-point field goal in a career-long, 32 straight games, tying the fifth-longest streak in franchise history ... For the Heat, forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable and forward Chris Silva (hip) and Meyers Leonard (shoulder) are out. The Pelicans had no injuries to report.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Goran Dragic

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Duncan Robinson

PELICANS

G Lonzo Ball

G Eric Bledsoe

C Steven Adams

F Brandon Ingram

F Zion Williamson

QUOTABLE

Guard Tyler Herro on the struggles of playing without Jimmy Butler: “I think we struggled a little bit offensively tonight as a team, just sharing the ball. I think we got away from what led to that win streak. We just have to get back to it. It’s not going to be perfect every night. Just have to stick with what got us in this position and we’ll be fine.”

