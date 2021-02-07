NewsSI.com
Behind Bam Adebayo's Big Day, the Miami Heat Push Past the New York Knicks 109-103

After defeating the New York Knicks Sunday, the Miami Heat have now won consecutive games for the second time this season



The Miami Heat are now once again winners of consecutive games. 

Despite playing again shorthanded, they defeated the New York Knicks 109-103 Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Center Bam Adebayo led the way with 24 points and 11 rebounds while guard Kendrick Nunn added 16 points. Nunn replaced Goran Dragic in the starting lineup. Dragic was ruled out of the game Saturday because of an ankle injury. 

The Heat were also without Avery Bradley and Moe Harkless, who are dealing with injury. 

