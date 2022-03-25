Skip to main content

New York Knicks At Miami Heat Preview

The Heat try to end a two-game losing streak against the Knicks

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -5.5

VITALS: The Heat and Knicks meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Miami has won both games and with a win, will sweep the series for the second consecutive year. The Heat has currently won five straight against New York overall, including six consecutive in Miami. The Heat are 64-65 all-time versus the Knicks during the regular season, including 35-28 in home games and 29-37 in road games. ... For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Tyler Herro (knee), Caleb Martin (knee), Duncan Robinson (Achilles) and P.J. Tucker are questionable. Victor Oladipo (knee) and Gabe Vince (toe) are out. 

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

KNICKS

F Alec Burks

F R.J. Barrett

C Mitchell Robinson

G Evan Fournier

G Obi Toppin

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Kyle Lowry on the two-game losing streak: “Teams are playing extremely well against us. Two games back to back where teams’ guys said ‘our stars aren’t playing, but we’re going to still go out there and show you guys why we’re still professionals’. We went out there and competed, but we didn’t finish the job.” 

