Miami Heat Counting On Balance Once The Rest Of The Season

Heat start stretch run of the season with a balanced effort against the Knicks

Balance has always been the key for the Miami Heat this season. 

They are hoping they can rely on it the remainder of the year. If Friday was any indication, the Heat should have no problem. They had four players score in double-figure in a 115-100 victory against the New York Knicks. 

“It makes it fun for us because everybody’s involved, we’re not depending on one person to get us 30 every night,” Heat center Bam Adebayo said. “So it’s a beautiful game when we play the right way and we share the ball and everybody gets a piece of the pie.”

Guard Tyler Herro led the way with 25 points. It was his first game back after missing four of the past five games before the NBA All-Star break because of knee pain. The Heat also welcomed back forward Caleb Martin, who missed four games due to Achilles soreness. 

“It was great to see that unit back together,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Guys are healthy and gave us a really good boost.”

The Heat return to action Saturday at home against the San Antonio Spurs at FTX Arena. 

