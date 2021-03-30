Ending Losing Streak Against New York Knicks Provides Some Relief for Miami Heat

Miami Heat snap six-game losing streak by defeating the New York Knicks 98-88 Monday

It provided a sense of temporary relief for the Miami Heat.

That's what ending a six-game losing streak will do for any team. And that's exactly what the Heat did when they defeated the New York Knicks 98-88 Monday at Madison Square Garden.

“It's a great feeling anytime you drop any in a row, let alone six in a row,” Heat forward Duncan Robinson said. “We were struggling ,so it's certainly nice to just get this one.”

Forward Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 27 points while center Bam Adebayo and Robinson each added 20. Second-year guard Tyler Herro finished with 18 points.

“To start a winning streak, you got to win one," Butler said. "Hopefully, this is that one."

The Heat took control during a 39-point third quarter behind Butler's 14 points.

As a young guy, it's amazing for me to watch,” Herro said of Butler. “I think at any point throughout the game we all know he can turn it on.”

The Heat, who swept the season series against the Knicks, are now 23-24.

“Losing stinks,” Adebayo said. "So it’s better to come out with a win.”

The Miami Heat return to action Wednesday at the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. They are hoping for the return of second-year guard Kendrick Nunn, who missed Monday's game with a sprained ankle.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com