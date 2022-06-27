Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic: `I Think It's A Perfect Fit For Me'
On Monday, Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic was introduced to the South Florida media for the first time at FTX Arena.
Here are a few snippets on what he and team president Pat Riley had to say about the pick. Jovic was chosen at No. 27 in the first round.
“I think it’s a perfect fit for me,” Jovic said. “Especially because they’re really competitive. I think I can learn a lot of things from them. Of course, I’ll do anything I can to help them do better than they did this year.”
Jovic: “One thing I immediately learned is that I’m going to work. That’s the first thing I’m going to do for sure and I’m going to try to do it the best I can and hope it turns out good.”
Riley: “His overall game and package of skills shows versatility so we like that. Now, how that is going to go is dependent on Nik, can I call you Nik?”
Riley said Jovic has potential to join Tim Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O'Neal and Chris Bosh on the list of retire Heat jerseys: “We’re going to hang it in the rafters one day.”
