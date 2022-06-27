Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic: `I Think It's A Perfect Fit For Me'

The Heat's 2022 rookie meets the South Florida media for the first time

On Monday, Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic was introduced to the South Florida media for the first time at FTX Arena.

Here are a few snippets on what he and team president Pat Riley had to say about the pick. Jovic was chosen at No. 27 in the first round.

“I think it’s a perfect fit for me,” Jovic said. “Especially because they’re really competitive. I think I can learn a lot of things from them. Of course, I’ll do anything I can to help them do better than they did this year.”

Jovic: “One thing I immediately learned is that I’m going to work. That’s the first thing I’m going to do for sure and I’m going to try to do it the best I can and hope it turns out good.”

Riley: “His overall game and package of skills shows versatility so we like that. Now, how that is going to go is dependent on Nik, can I call you Nik?”

Riley said Jovic has potential to join Tim Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O'Neal and Chris Bosh on the list of retire Heat jerseys: “We’re going to hang it in the rafters one day.”

