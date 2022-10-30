Miami Heat Not In Panic Mode Loss To Sacramento Kings

The Heat are now just 2-5 after losing to the previously winless Kings

The Miami Heat realize it's an 82-game season.

There is no reason for panic. There is only room for improvement.

The Heat fell 119-113 Saturday against the Sacramento, a team that entered the game without a win. The Heat, last year's Eastern Conference No. 1 seed, are now just 2-5.

Panic? No way.

“We’re not that far away. It looks and feels sometimes like it is," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We’re not in a panic about it, but we don’t want to wait anymore.”

The Heat finished three-game, West Coast road trip 1-2. After opening with a victory at the Portland Trail Blazers, they dropped consecutive games against the defending champion Golden State Warriors and the Kings.

On Saturday, guard Tyler Herro finished with a team-high 34 points but it wasn't enough to overcome a 22-point deficit. Bam Adebayo added 23 points, six rebounds and four assists while Kyle Lowry had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.

They return home to face the Warriors Tuesday.

“We’ll figure this out, just like we figure everything else,” guard Jimmy Butler

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

NBA greats say the Heat need more from Herro, Adebayo. CLICK HERE

Contract extension puts bullseye on Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

Did Heat miss out on not pursuing Donovan Mitchell harder? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com