Miami Heat Not In Panic Mode Loss To Sacramento Kings
The Miami Heat realize it's an 82-game season.
There is no reason for panic. There is only room for improvement.
The Heat fell 119-113 Saturday against the Sacramento, a team that entered the game without a win. The Heat, last year's Eastern Conference No. 1 seed, are now just 2-5.
Panic? No way.
“We’re not that far away. It looks and feels sometimes like it is," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We’re not in a panic about it, but we don’t want to wait anymore.”
The Heat finished three-game, West Coast road trip 1-2. After opening with a victory at the Portland Trail Blazers, they dropped consecutive games against the defending champion Golden State Warriors and the Kings.
On Saturday, guard Tyler Herro finished with a team-high 34 points but it wasn't enough to overcome a 22-point deficit. Bam Adebayo added 23 points, six rebounds and four assists while Kyle Lowry had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.
They return home to face the Warriors Tuesday.
“We’ll figure this out, just like we figure everything else,” guard Jimmy Butler
