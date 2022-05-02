Skip to main content

Miami Heat Have To Avoid Outside Noise The First Two Games Against Sixers

Most national pundits are picking the Heat in Games 1 and 2 because of Embiid injury

One of Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's favorite sayings is this: "block out the noise." 

That mantra is what the Heat have to take into the first two games of their series against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. 

Game 1 is Monday at FTX Arena, but most already feel the Heat have the series won. The Heat were already favored and their chances grew when Sixers center Joel Embiid was ruled out the first two games because of a broken orbital bone. 

NBA.com has already picked the Heat in 5 while every ESPN NBA writer chose Miami. On Sunday's NBA Countdown on ESPN, analysts Jalen Rose and Stephen A. Smith took it further when examining the Sixers' chances of winning one of the first two games. 

"They're not going to be able to do it," Rose said of the Sixers. 

Smith spoke more bluntly. 

"Zero (chance)," Smith said. "Let's just get this out of the way ... To be here on national television and promoting the game, you want to give suspense and you want to make sure you that you give the impression that there's a chance. Ain't no way in hell the Miami Heat are losing to the Philadelphia 76ers in South Beach. It's not going to happen." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Drake predicts a Heat sweep versus the Sixers. CLICK HERE

Heat to play the Sixers in the second round of the playoffs. CLICK HERE

Victor Oladipo comes up big for the Heat. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_18169855_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 1 Prediction For Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson4 hours ago
USATSI_18154167_168389536_lowres
News

Tobias Harris Could Be Sixers' X-Factor In Joel Embiid's Absence

By Corey Holmes19 hours ago
USATSI_18115746_168389536_lowres
News

Bam Adebayo Has Hilarious Reaction To Video Of Young Miami Heat Fan Roasting The Suns

By Jayden Armant19 hours ago
USATSI_18169858_168389536_lowres
News

Report: Sixers' Joel Embiid Could Return For Game 3

By Shandel Richardson21 hours ago
USATSI_18158932_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Will Not Play In Game 1 against Sixers

By Shandel Richardson22 hours ago
USATSI_18170897_168389536_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Defends Decision To Keep Joel Embiid In Blowout Game

By Shandel RichardsonMay 1, 2022
USATSI_18171131_168389536_lowres
News

James Harden Is Feeling The Pressure Of Facing The Miami Heat

By Jayden ArmantMay 1, 2022
USATSI_18158932_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Pins Celebration Fine On Erik Spoelstra

By Shandel RichardsonApr 30, 2022