Former President Barack Obama Chooses Giannis Over Luka, Zion as Player He Would Build Team Around

The former President sings the praises of Giannis Antetokounmpo on Bill Simmons podcast
As if Miami Heat fans had enough to be upset about Giannis Antetokounmpo re-signing with the Milwaukee Bucks, they now more reason. 

Former President Barack recently said on the Ringer's Bill Simmons podcast that he would prefer to build around Antetokounmpo ahead of rising stars Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson.  


“I want to see if Giannis gets a midrange this year," Obama said. "You know everybody’s worrying about Giannis getting a three point shot, Giannis needs a 12 footer or a 15 footer. That’s what matters right? If he does, then I think he’s unstoppable. If he has the same shot as a Karl Malone or even a Kawhi, right, where in crunch time he can just pull up, who’s gonna block that shot?" 

The Heat were among the teams who were interested in Antetokounmpo had he made it to free agency next summer. Instead, he signed a five-year, $226-million super max contract. 

Heat forward Jimmy Butler welcomed the challenge of having to defeat Antetokounmpo the next five years to win a championship. 

"Doesn't intimidate me none," Butler said. "I actually get excited for it. I want to go up against the best, my guys want to go up against the best. That's our way to show we belong. That's how we get our respect."

