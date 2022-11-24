NFL Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted with Miami Heat Again

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., was spotted at the Miami Heat game Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.

This is the second time he was seen with the Heat this season, also attending their training camp.

Beckham has been one of the biggest names in the NFL for the past decade. He gained prominence for his one-handed catch, which some consider the best of all time. Beckham was a star with the New York Giants, setting many records in his tenure with the team.

Beckham is still a free agent after winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. He suffered an ACL injury, which has sidelined him since February. As he inches closer to fully recovering, Beckham is weighing his options on which teams he’d like to play for.

His presence at Heat games could mean he is looking at the Miami Dolphins as a possible choice. Beckham stated he wanted to be on a contending team. The Dolphins are 7-3, and undefeated when Tua Tagovailoa is under center the entire game. Beckham could be a solid edition to their electric offense.

Although Beckham is not the All-Star he was in New York, he is still a formidable weapon that could excel as a No. 2 or No. 3 receiver.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.