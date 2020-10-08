Uncontested Shots Have Been a Rarity for Miami Heat Against Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Finals

The Miami Heat figured they would have some height disadvantage issues with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

They just didn't expect the adjustments to take this long. The Heat have struggled against the Lakers' length through four games.

It has impacted the shooting of the Heat's best offensive threats, including Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson. The Lakers lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven series entering Friday's Game 5 in Orlando. The Heat will have to figure things out if they are to become the 14th team in NBA history to rally from the deficit.

"Move with a purpose, screen a little better and make some shots," Butler said. "It's going to be some tough ones. They're contesting every shot. I don't know what everybody's average wingspan is but it's going to be tough. I just think that we've got to do better at getting ourselves in triggers, myself, Bam, Tyler, Duncan and take it from there."

It has impacted sharpshooter Robinson the most. After setting the franchise single-season record for 3-pointers made, he is shooting just 29 percent in the Finals. He only took seven shots in Tuesday's Game 4 loss.

"They do a good job getting people off the line," Robinson said. "They fly around. They make it tough. They don't give up a lot of easy looks."

